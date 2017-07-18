Baby boy abandoned at Upstate hospital, DSS says

GREENWOOD Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Officials say a baby boy was abandoned to the care of medical staff at Self Regional Hospital in Greenwood County.

The S.C. Department of Social Services said the infant was born at the hospital on Thursday, and abandoned to the care of medical professionals the following day.

Baby Doe, a Caucasian male, weighed about 5 pounds and 10 ounces and was 19.5 inches in length at birth.

Officials say he’s now in DSS custody.

Any person who wishes to assert parental rights of the baby must do so at a permanency planning hearing scheduled at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Greenwood County Courthouse.

DSS said the abandonment falls under the jurisdiction for “Daniel’s Law,” the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act.

To learn more about Daniel’s Law, visit https://dss.sc.gov/prevention/safe-haven-for-babies/