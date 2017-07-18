Chick-fil-a testing ‘family style’ dining

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — Only customers in select cities will be among the first in the nation to try out Chick-fil-a’s new Family Style dining options and taste the fast food restaurant’s new side dishes.

Family Style meals feed four and offer an entrée, two sides and eight mini rolls. The main dish ranges from Chick-n-Strips, Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Breasts; Chick-fil-A Nuggets (30-count) and Grilled Chicken Breasts.

Sides include Bacon Baked Beans, Fruit cup, Mac & Cheese, salad and the Superfood side. The meal runs $29.99. It also includes plates and utensils as a take out option.

“Our customers told us that they wanted an even more convenient way to share meals at home or on the go, so we worked directly with a group of parents to design every part of Family Style Meals – down to the cutlery caddy that features five unique conversation starter questions to help customers connect over mealtime,” said Matt Abercrombie, manager of menu development at Chick-fil-A.

“Mealtime should be an enjoyable experience that brings family and friends together, not an extra stress in the day.”’

The new sides are also big news for the chicken chain; the announcement describes them as follows:

“The Bacon Baked Beans are kettle-cooked with bacon and brown sugar for a sweet and savory taste. The Mac & Cheese side is a classic macaroni and cheese recipe featuring a special blend of cheeses including Cheddar, Parmesan and Romano.”

The San Antonio locations join Greensboro, N.C. and Phoenix as test markets. If the additions are well received, the program could be rolled out nationwide.

