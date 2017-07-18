Construction worker, homeless woman rescue baby in California kidnapping

SAN JOSE, CALIF. (KRON) — A San Jose construction worker rescued an eight-month-old baby who was abducted early Monday morning from Soledad, all with the help of a homeless woman.

At 4:47 a.m., an Amber Alert was issued by California Highway Patrol for the stolen baby, Emiliano Salinas.

All that was known about his kidnapping was that he was taken by a man driving a white 1992 Honda Accord with California license plate 6RGB061.

A few hours later, construction worker Colin Blevin showed up to work at around 7 a.m.

When he got there, he noticed some strange commotion taking place right in front of his construction site on Walnut Street in San Jose.

At first he says he didn’t think too much of it, as there are typically lots of homeless people around in that area.

Then, his instincts told him to investigate further.

When he approached the group of arguing people, he noticed a homeless woman trying to make eye contact with him.

From her facial expressions and body language, Blevin got the impression she was trying to send him a signal.

That’s when he saw the Honda Accord parked next to them and decided to look inside.

He found baby Emiliano in a car seat in the back of the car.

It was already getting hot in San Jose, and he knew the baby shouldn’t be left in a sweltering car.

Blevin began asking around, “Is that your baby?” but no one claimed him.

Blevin then saw a man, who turned out to be the kidnapper, trying to break into another car.

The man appeared to be on drugs, Blevin said.

That’s when he knew he had to take action.

He immediately took the baby and car seat out of the car and called police.

The kidnapper then came back to the car and took off.

Police were able to arrest the suspect, who has been identified as 43-year-old Raymond Randy Gutierrez.

When officers arrived, they took custody of the child and were able to reunite him with his parents.

It was later found that all the commotion Blevin saw when he showed up to work, was the kidnapper trying to force the homeless woman to take the baby.

It is also suspected that the man had stolen the Honda, with Emiliano in the back, while visiting family in Soledad.

Despite his brave actions and quick thinking, Blevin is giving is crediting the homeless woman, “Mama Ramirez,” as the hero.

He says if it weren’t for her signals, he may not have found the baby, and this story could have a very different ending.