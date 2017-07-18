Cooking with JG Episode 2: Chef Mark Pollard

Cooking with JG Episode 2 welcomes Chef Mark Pollard from Ferguson Kitchen, Bath, and Lighting.
Chef Mark makes some recipes that are perfect for summer and aren’t bad for the waistline!
WATERMELON TOMATO SALAD WITH FETA AND MINT
Serves 6-8
2 cups cherry tomatoes cut in half
4 cups watermelon, cubed
1/2 cup fresh mint, roughly chopped
1/2 cup fresh basil, chiffonade
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons sherry vinegar
1 lime, juiced and zested
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
3/4 cup feta cheese, crumbled
1 lime, cut into wedges
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the tomatoes, watermelon, mint, basil, olive oil, vinegar and lime juice. Season with the salt and pepper to taste. Toss to mix, cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes-1 hour.
- Before serving, sprinkle the feta over the salad and serve with lime wedges and extra kosher salt if desired.
ICY WATERMELON GAZPACHO WITH POACHED SHRIMP
Serves 6
8 cups seedless watermelon, diced, divided
1 cucumber, peeled, seeded and diced
1 red bell pepper, seeded and diced
1 yellow bell pepper, seeded and diced
3 stalks celery, diced
1 jalapeno, seeded and diced
1/2 red onion, peeled and diced
1/4 cup fresh mint leaves, chopped
3 tablespoons lime juice
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 cup crème fraiche or sour cream
1 recipe poached shrimp (recipe follows)
- Place 2 cups diced watermelon in the freezer. Place 6 cups watermelon in a blender and blend until smooth.
- In a large bowl, add the cucumber, bell peppers, celery, jalapeno, red onion, mint leaves, lime juice, red wine vinegar, and salt and stir to combine. Stir in the blended watermelon, cover and place in the refrigerator until cold, at least one hour.
- To serve, divide among bowls, top with a dollop of crème fraiche or sour cream, 2 poached shrimp and sprinkle some of the frozen watermelon over the top.
Shrimp
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 tablespoon kosher salt
2 sprigs parsley
4 whole peppercorns
1/2 pound (21-25 count) shrimp, peeled and de-veined
- Place the lemon juice, salt, parsley, and peppercorns in a medium sauté pan.
- Cover with 1 inch of water. Heat water over high heat to a boil, then reduce heat to low.
- Add the shrimp to the hot liquid. Cook just until the shrimp turn pink, about 3 minutes. Remove and drain on paper towels.
- Chill poached shrimp until ready to serve.