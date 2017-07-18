Couple arrested after allegedly kidnapping, raping pregnant woman

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lee County couple are accused of kidnapping a pregnant woman and her daughter and sexually assaulting and beating the pregnant woman, according to WBBH.

According to WBBH, Manuel Escobar, 32, punched and choked the victim, making her black out before he kidnapped her.

Escobar told the victim and her daughter to get in his car. He allegedly took the victim’s cellphone and car keys to keep her from leaving.

The victim told deputies Escobar and his girlfriend, Tahlia Ortiz, 33, forced her to have sex with them numerous times over eight days.

Escobar knew the victim was 18-weeks pregnant.

The victim escaped when Escobar left for work and left the victim’s key behind.

Escobar and Ortiz are both being held on charges of kidnapping, aggravated battery and sexual battery.

