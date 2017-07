HENDERSON Co., N.C. (WSPA) – Students are getting to know school resource officers and learning safety lessons at STAR Camp in Henderson County.

STAR stands for Sheriffs Teaching Abuse Resistance.

The camp runs for several weeks through the summer and is targeted to students chosen by school district.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, the program was locally created and focuses on problems children face in Henderson County.

