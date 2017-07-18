Final hearing for Woodruff Road rezoning tonight

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Council will have the final reading Tuesday on a rezoning request for a planned development at the corner of Woodruff Road and Highway 14.

The residential area could be zoned for mixed-use commercial development depending on Tuesday’s vote.

While some don’t want to see more commercial development in the area, Greenville County Councilman Fred Payne has said the developer is setting the county up for inevitable growth and plans are in motion to accommodate that growth.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m.

Also on tonight’s agenda is a public hearing for an ordinance to restrict the hours of operation for establishments that allow alcohol consumption on premises and fee in lieu of taxes for Kloeckner Metals Corporation.