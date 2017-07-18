Funeral service held for Harper Eden

By Published:
Jessica Edens Credit: jessicaedensphotography.com (left) - Harper Edens used with permission by Dillard Funeral Home (middle) Hayden King (right)

Another funeral service was held today to remember the victims of a shooting.

Officials say 5-year-old Harper Edens was shot by her mother Jessica Edens last week.

A private service for Harper happened this morning.

A service her 9-year-old brother Hayden King was yesterday.

All three were found dead in a car at the Greenville-Pickens speedway.

Official say Jessica Edens also shot and killed another woman Meredith Rahme in Greenville.

Information on funeral plans for Jessica Edens and Rahme have not been released.

