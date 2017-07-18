Help find Jezoar Resper from Asheville

Asheville, NC (July 18, 2017 NEWS RELEASE): The Asheville Police Department is requesting public assistance to locate Jezoar Demond Resper.

He was last seen in Hillcrest Apartments on July 15, 2017 at approximately 3:00 p.m. Jezoar has no known means of transportation and was last seen wearing a blue and gray striped v-neck shirt, dark colored jeans, blue Nike tennis shoes and a white bandanna on his head.

Jezoar is 39 years of age and described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6’2” tall and 220 lbs. He has a Star of David tattooed on his right shoulder and a pierced left ear.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Jezoar Demond Resper they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.