Help find Tavon Pickens from Asheville

Published:
Tavon Malik Pickens
(NEWS RELEASE) – Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office deputies are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Tavon Malik Pickens, 23, of Asheville.

Pickens is a black male, with black hair and hazel eyes; he is 5’7” tall and weighs 140lbs.

He could possibly be driving a black, 2007 BMW, 325i series, with driver’s side damage and a cracked windshield.

Pickens is known to frequent Brookside Circle in Candler, South French Broad Avenue, and the Walton Street pool area, both in Asheville.

Tavon Pickens has nine outstanding warrants; four open warrants for driving with a revoked license, not impaired, two misdemeanor probation violations, and one pretrial release violation. The Sheriff’s Office requests anyone with information regarding Pickens’ whereabouts to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670, or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.

