I-85 lane shift rescheduled in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A traffic shift on I-85 that was supposed to start Sunday night was pushed back.

South Carolina Department of Transportation (DOT) officials say weather delayed the work. The project is now scheduled to start Tuesday morning.

During the shift, drivers can stay on I-85 north or use an express lane to bypass construction. But you won’t be able to get off the interstate on the eight-mile stretch.

DOT officials say there will be two lanes of travel from mile markers 69 to 77 in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Drivers in the northbound lane will travel one lane through a crossover near mile marker 69 to the southbound side of the interstate and cross back over to the northbound side of the interstate near mile marker 77, according to DOT officials.

The traffic switch is expected to last though October.