Man gets 36 months after 35,000 child porn pics found on computer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been sentenced to 36 months in prison for possessing child porn, according to a press release from United States Attorney Beth Drake.

52-year-old Timothy Greer, of Slater, received the sentence, along with being placed on supervised release for life, after 35,000 pornographic images of children were found on his personal computer, the press release says.

As a part of the supervised release, Greer will have his computer usage monitored and will be placed on the Sexual Offender Registry.

Many of the 35,000 pornographic images were of prepubescent children and some were sadistic in nature, according to the release.

