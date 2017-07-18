Man sentenced in dog mutilation case in Polk Co.

POLK CO., NC (WSPA) – A former Polk Co. EMS worker has been sentenced in connection to the mutilation of a dog.

He was not charged with allegedly mutilating the dog, because there are no laws in NC relating to the treatment of a dead animal.

Michael Purdy was charged with two counts of resist, obstruct, delay.

He was found not guilty on one charge and guilty on the other.

He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended to 12 months of unsupervised probation and to pay court costs.

He also has to complete 50 hours of community service in 120 days.

Law enforcement says Purdy picked up the dog after it was hit, drove it to St. Lukes Hospital and showed it, claiming it was a wolf.

He then allegedly skinned the animal.

Purdy was fired after the accusation, according to the county.

The termination letter from the county manager says Purdy lied to officials investigating the incident.

They say the incident happened while Michael Purdy was off duty.

The family says the dog, Goliath, had been in the family for nine years.

This is the termination letter sent to Purdy:

Michael, This is to inform you that you are being dismissed for cause effective immediately, 1/11/2017, due to violation of established County policies (reference Sections 3.2.3. “Unacceptable Personal Conduct” and 3.2.4. “Detrimental Personal Conduct”). This action is a result of your illegal and inappropriate taking and mutilation of an animal; as well as your lying to officials who were investigating the incident. Under established human resource policies, you have the right to appeal the County’s decision to terminate your employment. If you have any questions, please contact our Human Resource Officer Patti Wagner. Sincerely.

Marche Pittman

County Manager

