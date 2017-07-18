New technology shows error in Pickens, Anderson County line

A line that separates two upstate counties may move. With better technology, it appears the original surveyors got it wrong.

Parts of the Pickens County and Anderson County line just south of Easley could be as much as 100 feet off. According to the Anderson County Assessor roughly ninety parcels of land are in Anderson County that should in fact be in Pickens County.

“The county line never really changed. It’s defined in state law as exactly where it is. The technology to establish these lines in those days was two men dragging chains so it’s amazing they got it as right as they did,” said Ken Roper, Pickens County Attorney.

With new administration in Pickens County, they wanted to fix the mistake. So now the two counties are discussing the best route for first responders and school districts, just two departments that are decided by the county you live in.

The goal is to minimize the impact to the people so before moving forward there will be public hearings and opportunities to discuss the changes before everything is implemented, but ultimately Roper believes roughly 30 homes will be impacted by the move.