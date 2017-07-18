Newborn dies after put in trash, found when bag broke in Greenville

A mother and another woman have been charged after a newborn boy died after being put into a trash bag, according to Greenville Police.

Police say they responded to La Parilla on Market Point Dr. for a newborn in cardiac arrest on July 12.

When they got there, they were told the baby’s mother, Estela Ruiz-Gomez, had just given birth in the bathroom.

EMS got to the scene and said the baby had a heartbeat.

They rushed the boy to the hospital where he died a short time later.

The medical examiner performed an autopsy on July 13 and said there was no medical reason why the child died after birth.

They also found dirt and gravel on the baby’s body.

The coroner’s office went back to the restaurant to investigate and were told a different version of events than what police were told the day of the incident.

Employees say the mother went into the bathroom during her lunch break because her stomach hurt.

When the manager went to get her out of the bathroom at the end of her break, Estella said her her stomach still hurt.

The manager told Lorenza Gomez Rodriguez to check on her. Lorenza exited the bathroom and said Estella need to go to the hospital.

Shortly after they came out of the bathroom, an employee emptied the trash in the men’s and women’s restrooms.

Police say the employee was having trouble lifting the trash bag and was dragging it across the parking lot.

The bag broke and a newborn baby fell out of the bag and onto the pavement.

The baby’s father was there when the baby fell out and took him back inside the restaurant.

That’s when they called EMS, according the police.

Police say Estella and Lorenza were arrested for child neglect.

The medical examiner said the baby’s death would be ruled a homicide because he would have likely survived if he hadn’t been put in the trash.

On July 18, Estela was charged with homicide by child neglect.

Lorenza was charged with aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse.

Police later found out that Homeland Security has an active warrant against Estela for not leaving the country when ordered to do so in 2016.

Homeland Security is investigating both individuals due to their immigration status, according to police.