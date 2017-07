(WSAV) — Georgia and South Carolina will join Florida, Alabama and Tennessee for a regional week long speed enforcement initiative from July 17 to 23. It’s called “Operation Southern Shield.”

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, speeding is the cause of 30 percent of the traffic deaths in the United States each year.

Next week, state and local law enforcement agencies will step up patrols to enforce posted speed limits on all highways, roads and streets.