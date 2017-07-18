Pedestrian hit by car on Hwy 9 in Spartanburg Co., officials say

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian was hit on Highway 9 at Rainbow Lake Road, according to Spartanburg County dispatch.

The accident happened at about 8:34 p.m. Tuesday.

Boiling Springs Fire Department and EMS responded to the scene.

The pedestrian was taken by EMS to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, according to Boiling Springs Fire Department.

His condition is unknown at this time.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

