Pedestrian hit by car on Hwy 9 in Spartanburg Co., officials say

By Published:

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian was hit on Highway 9 at Rainbow Lake Road, according to Spartanburg County dispatch.

The accident happened at about 8:34 p.m. Tuesday.

Boiling Springs Fire Department and EMS responded to the scene.

The pedestrian was taken by EMS to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, according to Boiling Springs Fire Department.

His condition is unknown at this time.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s