PICS: Help find persons of interest in auto-breaking in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department is asking for your help in finding two persons of interest in an auto-breaking and financial transaction fraud.

Police say they used a credit card at Walgreens that was stolen from an auto-breaking in Cleveland Park on June 23rd.

Anyone with information on the identity of these individuals is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (864) 23-CRIME.

