PICS: Help find persons of interest in auto-breaking in Greenville

By Published:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department is asking for your help in finding two persons of interest in an auto-breaking and financial transaction fraud.

Police say they used a credit card at Walgreens that was stolen from an auto-breaking in Cleveland Park on June 23rd.

Anyone with information on the identity of these individuals is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (864) 23-CRIME.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s