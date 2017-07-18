Search continues for man missing on Lake Hartwell

The Associated Press Published:

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) – Authorities are continuing to search for a man missing since he and his wife were thrown from their boat during a storm on a South Carolina lake.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office tells local media outlets dive teams continued to search Lake Hartwell this week for Kip Burrell.

Teams first responded Saturday at about 4:30 p.m. to a possible drowning call. Investigators said Burrell and his wife were thrown from their boat into the water during a storm.

Deputies say a passing boater helped rescue the woman from the water, but her husband was not found.

Their boat was found Saturday night.

Crews from Anderson County and the state Department of Natural Resources are handling the search.

