‘Suspicious device’ that shut down NC streets was pressure cooker

UPDATE: Boone, N.C. officials said a pressure cooker left next to a sidewalk in the downtown area Tuesday shut down multiple streets.

According to Boone Police, someone passing through the area of Hardin Street and Howard Street noticed the object and called it in as suspicious. When officers arrived, they also could not determine what it was and then called in the explosives disposal unit.

Police told us this is standard protocol for this type of situation.

BOONE, NC (WJHL) – Multiple streets and all pedestrian traffic has been shut down in an area in downtown Boone, N.C.after a report of a suspicious device.

According to a Boone Police Department news release, 911 dispatchers received the call about the device around 3:30 p.m., which was reported to be near the intersection of Hardin Street and Howard Street.

Officers responded and cordoned off the area near the device.

All pedestrian traffic in the area has been closed and the following streets have been closed to traffic:

West King Street at Depot Street

East King Street at NC 105 EXT

Hardin Street at Rivers Street

The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office Explosives Disposal Unit is also responding to the scene at this time.

More stories you may like on 7News

Trump blasts Congress over failure of GOP health care bill President Donald Trump blasted congressional Democrats and “a few Republicans” Tuesday over the collapse of the GOP effort to rewrite the Ob…

Grapefruit juice and some drugs don’t mix Health experts are coming out with new reports that show grapefruit juice should not be mixed with certain medicines.

USC employee accused of using school money for private business A University of South Carolina employee has been accused of diverting hundreds of thousands of dollars of USC money to a company he controll…

Kermit the Frog actor fired Muppets Studio says The Muppets Studio is blaming “unacceptable business conduct” for its dismissal of Steve Whitmire as the longtime performer of Kermit the Fr…

Tower crane coming down from Spartanburg hotel under construction The tower crane on the AC Hotel Spartanburg -visible for more than a year downtown – started to be dismantled Tuesday.