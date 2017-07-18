‘Suspicious device’ that shut down NC streets was pressure cooker

UPDATE: Boone, N.C. officials said a pressure cooker left next to a sidewalk in the downtown area Tuesday shut down multiple streets.

According to Boone Police, someone passing through the area of Hardin Street and Howard Street noticed the object and called it in as suspicious. When officers arrived, they also could not determine what it was and then called in the explosives disposal unit.

Police told us this is standard protocol for this type of situation.

BOONE, NC (WJHL) – Multiple streets and all pedestrian traffic has been shut down in an area in downtown Boone, N.C.after a report of a suspicious device.

According to a Boone Police Department news release, 911 dispatchers received the call about the device around 3:30 p.m., which was reported to be near the intersection of Hardin Street and Howard Street.

Officers responded and cordoned off the area near the device.

All pedestrian traffic in the area has been closed and the following streets have been closed to traffic:

  • West King Street at Depot Street
  • East King Street at NC 105 EXT
  • Hardin Street at Rivers Street

The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office Explosives Disposal Unit is also responding to the scene at this time.

