Tower crane coming down from Spartanburg hotel under construction

SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – A significant change to the Spartanburg skyline started Tuesday morning.

The tower crane on the AC Hotel Spartanburg has been visible for more than a year in the downtown area. The city says the dismantling of the crane started Tuesday.

The counterweights were the first thing to be lowered on the 10-story hotel that is under construction. The crane itself weighs 275 tons according to AC Hotel Spartanburg and rises 208 feet off the ground.

The finished hotel will feature 360 degree views of Spartanburg from the Level 10 Rooftop Restaurant and Bar.

AC Hotel Spartanburg is scheduled to open in October.