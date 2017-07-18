USC employee accused of using school money for private business

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – A University of South Carolina employee has been accused of diverting hundreds of thousands of dollars of USC money to a company he controlled as supposed payment for work that was already within the scope of duties of his full time state employment, and also for work separate from USC that only benefited his own private business interests, according to to Attorney General Wilson.

Blake A. Langland, 48, has been indicted on charges of:

One count of Use of Official Position or Office for Financial Gain

Three counts of Receiving Anything Of Value To Influence Action of Public Employee;

One count of Acceptance of Rebates or Extra Compensation.

Attorney General Wilson stressed that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.