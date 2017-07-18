Water main break repaired, boil advisory in place for parts of Woodruff

Related Coverage Crews working to repair water main break in Woodruff

WOODRUFF (WSPA) – Water service has been restored in the Woodruff area after a main break, but customers are now under a boil water advisory.

The break happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday in an eight-inch pipe along S.J. Workman Highway. The Woodruff Roebuck Water District says service was out until just after midnight for approximately 50-60 homes.

This caused little or no water pressure in areas of Workman Highway, Walnut Grove Highway, Skinner Road, and Price House Road.

Those customers are now under a boil water advisory. Affected customers should boil water for at least one minute before using it for cooking or drinking.

The Woodruff Roebuck Water District tells us testing on the water is being done and the results are expected back Wednesday.