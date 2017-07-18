Woman arrested after kids found living in “deplorable conditions,” deputies say

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been arrested after children were found living in “deplorable conditions,” according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

53-year-old Susan Allen Kifer has been charged with four counts of unlawful neglect of a child after deputies responded to a welfare call on Highway 56.

According to the arrest warrant, Kifer placed an unreasonable risk of harm on a child.

DSS was contacted and the incident is still under investigation.

Kifer is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

No other details were immediately available.

We will update this article as we receive more information.

