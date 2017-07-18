Woman stole $1.4 million from Michelin

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A woman accused of stealing $1.4 million from Michelin pled guilty in federal court, according to US Attorney Beth Drake.

Theresa Lopez Santos, 65, of Lytle Texas pled guilty to three counts of wire fraud and faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

Drake says Santos was an employee of Vehicle Testing Services (VTS), a business that provides tire testing services for Michelin North America, Inc.

Santos was responsible for billing Michelin for services provided to them by VTS, according to Drake.

In 2014, Michelin noticed certain discrepancies in billings from VTS and began an investigation.

The FBI says Santos defrauded Michelin over a two-year period and put the money in to VTS to try to keep it from failing, according to Drake.

They say the money was used solely as operating capital for VTS and there was no evidence that the money was used personally for Santos or anyone else.