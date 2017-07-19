19 new jobs with Kloeckner Metals expansion in Greenville Co.

Columbia, S.C. (WSPA)- Kloeckner Metals will be expanding its operations in Greenville by investing $11.3 million that will also create 19 new jobs, according to the governor’s office.

The $11.3 million invest will be used to add 50,000 sq. ft. to its Greenville facility, which will allow them to install a new slitting line used to process aluminum.

Hiring for these 19 new jobs will begin in early 2018. To apply, visit their “careers” page located on their website.

“Kloeckner Metals is an industry leader in the processing and distribution of flat-rolled metal products. The company has been a valued corporate citizen within our community since 1967. County council is especially grateful that Kloeckner Metals is expanding their business in Greenville County, which means new jobs and capital investment for our community. The company’s success, and its commitment to Greenville, is a testament to the high-caliber of our local workers and to our local pro-business policies.” –Greenville County Council Chairman H.G. “Butch” Kirven Jr.