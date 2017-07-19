50th Anniv. of Piedmont Airlines Flight 22 crash in Henderson Co.

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Fifty years ago today, 82 people died in Henderson County, when an airliner collided with a small plane.

The impact of that tragic day in 1967 is something felt not just by the families of the victims, but by anyone who flies today, even if you don’t know it.

That point wasn’t lost today at the ceremony in Hendersonville to remember the victims

The images of mangled metal, scattered debris, and a smoked filled sky lead the national news the day Piedmont Airlines Flight 22 collided with a Cessna, 6,000 feet above Hendersonville, North Carolina.

“I actually came back from practice and saw it on the news having no clue that my dad was on that plane,” says Bill Farmer, who lost his father in the crash.

He was 15 at the time, his niece, Peery Moran, was nine months.

“So I was robbed of my grandfather all these years. And it would have been really nice to have had him,” Moran says.

Today hundreds shared in a moment of silence, the ringing of the old courthouse bell, and a flyover, at 12:01, the exact time the planes collided on July 19, 1967.

“Rescue workers, doctors, nurses came to assist the survivors. But there were none,” says Terry Robinson, from the board of directors for the Heritage Museum.

Today’s ceremony was to honor the lost, recognize the 500 first responders, and highlight crucial changes in aviation safety that followed.

“Because of this crash President Johnson hired 900 more air traffic controllers. Radar was expanded throughout the country… and it lead to the collision avoidance systems. So good did come out of it, unfortunately it took the lives of 82 to get those in place,” says Paul Houle, author of, The Crash of Piedmont Airlines Flight 22.

Houle has not only written a book about the crash, but spearheaded a permanent marker.

In 2004 the memorial was unveiled near the site of the crash, an area that used to be a field. Family members of the 82 victims picked out the large stone that now has a plaque mounted on it with the names of their loved ones.

“There are thousands of millions of people who were impacted by the crash and they don’t even now it but because they’re able to fly safely today,” Moran says.

The initial investigation had found the pilot of the Cessna responsible. But later reports showed air traffic controllers and the Piedmont crew had been distracted at the time of the collision.