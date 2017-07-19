Asheville man arrested after deputies ask for help to find him

By Published:
Tavon Malik Pickens
Tavon Malik Pickens

ASHEVILLE (WSPA) – Tavon Malik Pickens is under arrest Wednesday after the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help to find the suspect accused of several crimes.

Deputies had four outstanding warrants charging Pickens with driving with a revoked license, not impaired, two misdemeanor probation violations, and one pretrial release violation.

Buncomber County Sheriff’s Office investigators asked for help to find Pickens, 23, from Asheville on Monday.

Pickens is now being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $23,000 bond.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s