Asheville man arrested after deputies ask for help to find him

ASHEVILLE (WSPA) – Tavon Malik Pickens is under arrest Wednesday after the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help to find the suspect accused of several crimes.

Deputies had four outstanding warrants charging Pickens with driving with a revoked license, not impaired, two misdemeanor probation violations, and one pretrial release violation.

Buncomber County Sheriff’s Office investigators asked for help to find Pickens, 23, from Asheville on Monday.

Pickens is now being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $23,000 bond.