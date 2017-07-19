Camp Hope helps build everlasting relationships for both campers and counselors

A camp is underway on Lake Hartwell for the summer. But Camp Hope is not your average summer camp for kids looking to get away from home for a few weeks; in fact some of these campers attended this camp for 50 years.

“These guys knew this place before the cabins were here before the dining hall was here and every summer means so much to them, they can’t wait to come back,” said Samuel Insignares, Camp Hope counselor.

The campers are all adult age with a cognitive disability. Now this place gives them the opportunity to build relationships and everlasting friendships.

“The idea of coming back and this being a place that’s theirs. And even if they had a hundred places to chose from which sadly they don’t, they would chose here because of their friends and the things they get to do that is for them, said Norman McGee, retired director of Camp Hope.

While the campers continue to come back so do many of the counselors, some even meeting their forever partner at a camp specializing in building relationships.

“They would show me pictures of where they first met talk about their old coworkers and campers. There are just hundreds of memories,” Insignares said.

Decades after his parents first met at this exact camp, Samuel returned as a counselor.

“Some of the campers I have right now my dad had in the 1980s. I was talking to one of them asking if they knew my dad and they said my mom’s name and I was like yea him, and the camper was like yea he was a cool guy,” Insignares said.

While counselors change each year, the memories and impact they make with the campers are never forgotten. The camp runs different sessions throughout the summer all for people with a cognitive disability. Many of the campers experience is funded by the Jaycee’s of South Carolina who provide $50,000 each year towards partial and full scholarships.