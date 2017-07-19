Fatal motorcycle crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG Co., SC (WSPA) – SC Highway Patrol says they are looking for witnesses in a fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 221 in Spartanburg Co. on Wednesday.

SCHP says the crash happed around 2:49 p.m. near Sheena Drive.

A person riding a motorcycle was killed. HP says the victim was wearing helmet.

They say the motorcycle was traveling north on Hwy. 221 and ran off the right side of the road in to a utility police.

The victim died at the scene.

HP says another motorcycle was riding alongside the victim. They are looking for that person or any witness to contact them at 244-1000.

