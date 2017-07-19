Flabby tabby is huge hit at NC animal shelter

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s a fat cat living large at the Chatham County Animal Shelter.

A stray cat, all 31.4 pounds of him, has taken up residence in the shelter’s break room.

The porcine feline would be in a kennel like the rest of the cats, but he’s just too big for the standard accommodations. So staff gave him a sweet setup.

“He loves sleeping in our cabinet in the break room,” said Shelter Director Alan Canady. “And he can barely fit in there.”

Since the shelter put out a photograph of a staff member hoisting their rotund guest, people have been fascinated with the declawed, neutered male from the Siler City area.

“Everybody wants to see him, because they think the picture is fake,” said shelter attendant Tiffany Foushee. “And then they seem him and they’re amazed at how big he is.”

The cat is being held through next Monday for his owners to claim. If he isn’t picked up by then, he’ll become part of next week’s $20 adoption special at the shelter — and undoubtedly an outstanding deal on a per-pound basis.