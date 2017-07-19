Greenville Olympian to headline Liberty Bridge Jump Off

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville’s own Olympian Sandi Morris will return to compete in the Liberty Bridge Jump Off.

Morris and several other athletes will compete in women’s pole vault and men’s long jump right on Main Street in downtown Greenville.

Morris is a Greenville High School graduate who went on to bring home a silver medal at the Olympics.

On Wednesday, she’s returning to compete in her hometown for the first time in 7 years.

The American Track League is hosting the Liberty Bridge Jump Off that’s part competition, part block party.

People will get the chance to watch the competition up close and maybe even see history made.

One of the competitors is trying to qualify for the World Championship in London and this is his last chance to make the cut.

“It’s unbelievable. You see it on TV and it looks impressive. It’s 10 times more impressive when you’re actually out here. The long jump, I honestly tell people this, go in your living room and step off 26 feet or 28 feet, that’s the distance these guys are gonna be jumping. It’s really impressive to see. It’s really the peak of human performance,” said Paul Doyle, the CEO of the American Track League.

The event will feature food trucks, music and drinks plus an after-party.

Warm-ups start at 5:30 p.m. and the competition kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

It’s happening on Main Street near Falls Park.