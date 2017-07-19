Help find hit & run suspect in Spartanburg

By Published: Updated:

SC Highway Patrol is asking for your help to get information about a hit and run involving a pedestrian.

They say the person was serious injured. The victim is now in fair condition at the hospital.

When: Friday, July 14, 2017 at around 10:48 pm.
Where: Fernwood Glendale Road near Fernwood Park Drive in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
Vehicle / Suspect Information: A GMC or Chevrolet pickup truck or SUV. It should have damage to the passenger’s side, and should be missing the passenger’s side mirror.

Tips / Contact: If you have any information about this collision or about the vehicle of interest, contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000 (option 1) or 1-800-768-1503, or you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s