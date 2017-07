LAURENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A Laurens County family is looking for a man they say went missing over the weekend.

7News is told 59-year-old Mitchell Scott hasn’t been seen since Saturday night when he went missing from Leesville Church Road in Clinton.

Loved ones say Scott is disabled and left without his medication and truck.

He’s been reported missing to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

If you see Scott, please call 864-984-2523.