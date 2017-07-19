Help find suspects in $10K theft ring in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- Spartanburg police are searching for a man and woman accused of taking more than $10,000 from Costco, Sears and Walmart stores.

The suspects are identified as Brandy Michelle Clawson and Phillip Kelvin “KD” Miller.

Police say Clawson and Miller are wanted for theft and fraud charges in connection to a theft ring on the west side of Spartanburg.

They are believed to be in the Mayo area and may be driving a green Ford Crown Vic or silver compact car.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, please contact Inv. Gallman at 864-415-2532 or the Spartanburg Police Department tip line at 864-573-0000.