Hub City Empty Bowls fundraiser back again in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — Hub City Empty Bowls, a large community fundraiser, is back again in Spartanburg.

Anyone can make and decorate a pottery bowl for free. Professionals will glaze and fire the bowls before they’re sold on Soup Day — Saturday, October 28th.

A bowl purchase comes with unlimited soup, bread, tea, and live music. There will also be a silent auction.

Bowls will be sold for $15 each with all money going to Total Ministries, an organization helping those in need throughout Spartanburg County.

Last year, Hub City Empty Bowls raised more than $30,000. Organizers say each bowl allows the organization to purchase 93lbs. of food.

“It’s unbelievable what people can do. You’ve got rookies that come in here that have never done anything before and they’re fantastic and then you have some professional bowls that are of course out of this world and they’re selling for $15. It’s a great deal,” said Traci Kennedy with Total Ministries.

There are two remaining bowl-making sessions.

Thursday, July 20 (ArtWalk)

at West Main Artists’ Co-op

6–8:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 26

at Spartanburg Art Museum, Chapman Cultural Center

10 a.m.–12 p.m. & 1–3 p.m.