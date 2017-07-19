Humane Society rescues abused dog left to die

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One Upstate dog is on the path to recovery after being left to die.

The Anderson County Humane Society says the one-year-old German Shepherd named Salem was found by a mail carrier in Laurens County on July 3rd.

“I was shocked,” said Tracey Hauser of the Anderson County Humane Society. “I was in tears.”

Hauser says it’s one of the worst cases of animal abuse she’s seen. Salem’s ears had been bitten off by flies, she had several open wounds, and some of her wounds were so deep the bone was showing.

“She came in; there was not a piece of her body that wasn’t covered with some sort of wound or sore,” Hauser said. “She was fear biting. She was so scared.”

When Salem was rescued, Hauser says she was days away from starvation and weighed 33 pounds. They say her diet consisted of rocks and trees which destroyed her stomach. She’s now being fed through an IV hooked up to one of her emaciated legs.

“We usually either have abused and wounds or skinny, but the combination of the two together has just been horrible for her,” Hauser said.

Last August, the Humane Society had a similar case where two German Shepherds were left on the side of the road in the Powdersville area. Both hadn’t eaten in several days. One of the dogs ended up dying, but the other, named Penny, is doing much better.

“Penny was bad, but this was the worst I’ve ever seen, and I had a lot of bad cases,” Hauser said.

Hauser hopes Salem will one day be as healthy as Penny is now but says there’s a long road to recovery both physically and emotionally.

“She is terrified of everything and everyone,” Hauser said.

While Salem is now showered with love, Hauser is making a plea for the pets who aren’t so fortunate.

“If you have to weigh this option of dying a slow, painful death in the woods all alone, please choose a shelter, and if not reach out to rescue groups,” Hauser said.

Hauser believes Salem will make a full recovery and be able to go home by the end of the week.

Salem’s veterinarian bills have exceeded $2000. If anyone wants to continue to help Salem on her journey to recovery or other animals like her, you can donate here.