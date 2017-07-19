Women charged in newborn’s death may be deported after criminal charges settled

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – Two women charged with the death of a newborn that was put into a trash bag in Greenville are reportedly subject to detainers with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

According to the regional U.S. “ICE” office, Estela Ruiz-Gomez and Lorenza Gomez Rodriguez could potentially be removed from the U.S. after a resolution on their criminal charges in the case of the newborn’s death.

The newborn was found a week ago on the 12th at La Parilla on Market Point Dr. and suffered from cardiac arrest. The baby later died at the hospital.

