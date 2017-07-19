IRS scam using spoofed number, sheriff’s office employee names

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about phone scam.

They have received complaints about a scammer claiming to be from the IRS.

The scammer says tells the person who picks up the phone that they are being sued for back taxes and if they do not pay, they will be taken to jail.

The number used for the scam is often a cloned number from a legitimate agency, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say some of the scam calls have included actual names of Sheriff’s Office employees in an attempt to legitimize the call.

If you receive a call from an individual purporting to be from a government agency that demands payment or threatens arrest, please hang up and do not give out any personal information. Contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 697-4596 if you have been the victim of a scam.