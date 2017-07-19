3 kids missing from Spartanburg, news conference at 4

Spartanburg Co. Sheriff Chuck Wright will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. about three missing kids from Spartanburg Co.

We have no details on the children or the circumstances right now.

But we know an Amber Alert has not been issued right now.



CRITERIA FOR SC AMBER Alert from SLED

When to Request Activation of the South Carolina AMBER Alert

As soon as an abduction is reported and the investigation reveals ALL of the following:

The law enforcement agency believes that the child has been abducted: taken from their environment unlawfully, without authority of law, and without permission from the child’s parent or legal guardian.

The child is 17 years old or younger, and the law enforcement agency believes the child is in immediate danger of serious bodily harm or death; or if the individual is 18 years old or older, and the law enforcement agency believes the individual is at greater risk for immediate danger of serious bodily harm or death because the individual possesses a proven physical or mental disability.

All other possibilities for the victim’s disappearance have been reasonably excluded.

There is sufficient information available to disseminate to the public that could assist in locating the victim, suspect, or vehicle used in the abduction.

The child’s name and other critical data have been entered into NCIC.

IMPORTANT: If you respond NO to ANY of the above statements, it does not meet the U.S. Department of Justice recommended criteria for activation of the AMBER Alert.