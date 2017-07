One person has been taken into custody after a police search in Duncan

They search started off of Hwy. 290 near Gap Creek Rd. Gap Creek Rd. was closed.

Spartanburg Co. K-9 units assisted in the search.

One man was placed in handcuffs and put in a police car at Papa John’s in Lyman.

That is at Wade Hamptom at Locust St.

Police have not said why they were searching for the man or why he is in custody.

We are working to get more information.