COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Current Lt. Governor for South Carolina Kevin Bryant has officially filed paperwork to run for the office of Governor in 2018, according to the state ethics website.

Lt. Governor Bryant has not yet made a public announcement if he will be conducting a campaign for the position but needed to file a disclosure with the ethics commission if he has any intent to do so.

The office of Lt. Governor Bryant says there should be a decision made within the next few weeks.