Dad accused of murdering infant son in Franklin

FRANKLIN, NC (WSPA) – A man is accused of killing his infant son, according to Macon Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Jesse Dean Wilson, age 21 of Franklin, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder in the death of his son Liam.

Sheriff Robert Holland said, “I am limited it what I can say regarding this investigation but will take this opportunity to publicly commend those involved in this investigation. This has been and continues to be a difficult investigation. Unlike most investigations, cases involving innocent children stay with even the most seasoned of officers. These are the cases that investigators go to sleep with at night and continue to think about the moment they wake up and throughout their day. I could never express in words just how much I appreciate their dedication, commitment and professionalism as they conduct a thorough investigation. Again I commend all those involved including the District Attorney’s Office as we move forward in an effort to seek justice for this innocent baby.”

Wilson is in the Macon County Detention Center with no bond.