Man with mental illness gets 5 years for killing father

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A man who killed his father has been sentenced to five years in prison after a psychiatrist told a judge he remains severely mentally ill and still has hallucinations.

Osiris Hinton pleaded guilty but mentally ill Tuesday to a voluntary manslaughter charge.

He faced up to 35 years in prison, but The Herald of Rock Hill reports Judge Edward Miller sentenced the 26-year-old to five years in prison and five years of intensive probation.

Solicitor Barry Barnette said in court Hinton deserved a harsher sentence for shooting his father, Cyrus, in the face in their Spartanburg home in April 2015 after the prominent lawyer told the son he could not ride his bike.

But psychiatrist Donna Maddox testified Osiris Hinton still hears voices, and his family asked for mercy.

