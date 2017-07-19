New art project honors survivors, raises money for Cancer Survivors Park

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A new art project is honoring those who’ve battled cancer and helping raise money for the new Cancer Survivors Park in Greenville.

The Butterfly Keeper project started by installing small butterfly sculptures fluttering around light posts, buildings and parking garages throughout downtown.

Those were created by local artist Yuri Tsuzuki to honor cancer survivors and represent hope and healing.

Now the project is raising money for the park by selling sculptures to businesses and individuals.

The sculptures feature one of Tsuzuki’s butterflies situated on a piece of granite along with an inspirational quote about the transformation of Greenville and the journey cancer patients go through.

The Cancer Survivors Park Alliance says the park is on track to be completed by the end of the year.

It will be located between Cleveland Park and Falls Park featuring a children’s garden, waterfall and education center.

“This park will be for all survivors. Our vision at the alliance is to change the way we live with cancer, whether you’re the patient, the family or someone who’s lost to cancer, left behind to celebrate their life, and what better way than the butterfly to celebrate their life during the journey, during the beating of cancer or even if they’re in a better place,” said Kay Roper, Executive Director of the Cancer Survivors Park Alliance.

There are a limited number of sculptures being sold for $1000 each.

Businesses in downtown are banding together to raise money for the project. Larkin’s on the River is allowing patrons to add tips to their bills to donate to the project.

For more info on the project, click here.