Panthers pick Marty Hurney to serve as interim general manager

CHARLOTTE (WSPA) – The Carolina Panthers appointed Marty Hurney on Wednesday as interim general manager after firing Dave Gettleman.

Hurney worked for the Panthers from 1998 to 2012 and became general manager in 2002. He was replaced as general manager by Gettleman. The Panthers say Hurney will assist in finding the team’s next general manager.

Gettleman was fired Monday, less than ten days before the start of the 2017 training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg.

“I never lost the connection with the organization,” Hurney said in a written statement. “I feel I’m better prepared to come in this time and do a better job than I did over the 12 years I was general manager last time.”

Hurney and Carolina Panthers owner Richardson maintained a strong relationship since he departed according to the team.

