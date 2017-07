Police in Columbia are reporting multiple injuries at Greenlawn cemetery after a vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

They say the victims have been taken to the hospital.

Reports are saying nine people attending a funeral service were hit with a car, according to WIS.

We are working on getting more information.

#TheCFD assisting RCEMS @ColumbiaPDSC at 800blk of Leesburg Rd where a vehicle has reported to have struck multiple pedestrians #scnews — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) July 19, 2017

Multiple injuries at Greenlawn cemetery after a vehicle collision. Working to gather additional information. Victims taken to hospital. — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 19, 2017