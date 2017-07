WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSPA) – Members of CNN have reported that Senator John McCain of Arizona has been diagnosed with brain cancer as of Wednesday.

Sen. McCain recently had surgery to address a tumor in his brain, according to the CNN report.

The Mayo Clinic reported to news outlets that Sen. McCain’s cancer has been specifically diagnosed as glioblastoma.

We will update when more information becomes available.

