Spartanburg Company to Release T-shirt Line for Dallas Cowboys

Spartanburg clothing company Alta Gracia Apparel just landed a deal with the Dallas Cowboys to create a line of t-shirts for the team! With printing facilities in the Dominican Republic, it is the only living wage factory in a developing country industry-wide. Its humanitarian efforts have been featured everywhere from NPR to the New York Times, also catching the attention of the Dallas Cowboys. The NFL team will start selling its new shirts this fall, which is also when Alta Gracia plans to start selling new “sweat activated” t-shirts this Fall for Clemson University that reveal text when wet.

