State Election Commission Pushes Back Against Attempted Hacking Claims

Columbia, S. C (WSPA) South Carolina Election Commission is speaking out about a recent report that said hackers targeted the voter database on election day.

The Wall Street Journal said there were 150,000 unauthorized attempts to access the database on November 8 of last year. The commission reported that to the legislative oversight committee earlier this year.

But the commission says it’s unclear whether those attempts were done by hackers.

“We can’t assign motives to any of them, whether benign or bad or whether someone tried to hack the system,” said Chris Whitmire, a spokesman for the commission. “I’m not saying that they could have been that, we just can’t say any of them were.”

Whitmire says traffic to the website and database rises sharply during an election and these attempts could have been someone who mistyped a password or a web bot used to spot weaknesses in the firewall.

None of the attempts were successful, Whitmire said.